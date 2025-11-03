iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF $EFV is MMA Asset Management LLC’s 9th Largest Position

MMA Asset Management LLC cut its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 63.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132,655 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF comprises about 1.9% of MMA Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. MMA Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $4,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 36.3% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 41,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 11,087 shares during the period. 5T Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 9.1% in the second quarter. 5T Wealth LLC now owns 86,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,474,000 after purchasing an additional 7,159 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 48.0% in the second quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 2,269,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,074,000 after purchasing an additional 736,395 shares during the period. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 44.8% during the 2nd quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 38,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,464,000 after buying an additional 12,017 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS EFV opened at $68.42 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.90. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1 year low of $51.05 and a 1 year high of $66.83.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

