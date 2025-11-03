VanEck Long Muni ETF $MLN Shares Acquired by Westside Investment Management Inc.

Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in VanEck Long Muni ETF (BATS:MLNFree Report) by 36.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,613 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,278 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. owned 0.40% of VanEck Long Muni ETF worth $2,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Long Muni ETF during the first quarter worth about $188,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in VanEck Long Muni ETF by 67.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,216,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,162,000 after purchasing an additional 490,454 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in VanEck Long Muni ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 20,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC increased its position in VanEck Long Muni ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC now owns 129,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,258,000 after purchasing an additional 7,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Long Muni ETF during the first quarter worth about $251,000.

VanEck Long Muni ETF Stock Performance

VanEck Long Muni ETF stock opened at $17.72 on Monday. VanEck Long Muni ETF has a 12-month low of $16.08 and a 12-month high of $18.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.03.

VanEck Long Muni ETF Profile

The VanEck Long Muni ETF (MLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of investment grade, tax-exempt US municipal bonds with nominal maturities of at least 17 years. MLN was launched on Jan 2, 2008 and is managed by VanEck.

