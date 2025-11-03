Welch & Forbes LLC Boosts Stock Position in Intuit Inc. $INTU

Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,864 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 450 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $3,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Intuit by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,330,309 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,780,536,000 after acquiring an additional 294,993 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Intuit by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,018,770 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,537,435,000 after acquiring an additional 649,212 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Intuit by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,655,249 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,472,266,000 after acquiring an additional 358,328 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Intuit by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,444,600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,114,950,000 after acquiring an additional 252,265 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Intuit by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,078,686 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,890,282,000 after acquiring an additional 36,513 shares during the period. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 1,170 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $677.06, for a total value of $792,160.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 1,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $876,792.70. This represents a 47.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $661.15, for a total value of $220,162.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 14,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,570,146.25. This represents a 2.25% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,407 shares of company stock valued at $1,614,913. Corporate insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INTU opened at $667.55 on Monday. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $532.65 and a fifty-two week high of $813.70. The stock has a market cap of $186.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $669.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $703.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The software maker reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.09. Intuit had a return on equity of 22.72% and a net margin of 20.55%.The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.99 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Intuit has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.050-3.120 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 22.980-23.180 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 9th were given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 9th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.93%.

INTU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $850.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Barclays lowered their price target on Intuit from $815.00 to $785.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Intuit from $850.00 to $825.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Intuit from $900.00 to $880.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Intuit from $850.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $791.82.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

