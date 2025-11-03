Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC Acquires 65 Shares of Fair Isaac Corporation $FICO

Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 243 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd bought a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Hilltop National Bank bought a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 17 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FICO opened at $1,664.43 on Monday. Fair Isaac Corporation has a twelve month low of $1,300.00 and a twelve month high of $2,402.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,587.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,674.83. The firm has a market cap of $39.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.09, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.35.

In other Fair Isaac news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 6,011 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,537.50, for a total value of $9,241,912.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 42,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,787,175. The trade was a 12.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders have sold a total of 18,032 shares of company stock valued at $28,094,085 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

FICO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Fair Isaac to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,950.00 price objective on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Oppenheimer lowered Fair Isaac from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,137.43.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

