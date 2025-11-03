iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF $IUSB Stock Holdings Decreased by Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC

Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC lowered its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,685 shares during the period. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $1,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 401.9% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 42,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,965,000 after acquiring an additional 34,146 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,694,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,078,000 after acquiring an additional 92,116 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,000,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,736,000 after acquiring an additional 500,263 shares during the period. Forte Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $3,018,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 142,166,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,551,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051,702 shares during the period.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Down 0.1%

IUSB opened at $46.83 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $33.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.26. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.67 and a fifty-two week high of $47.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.11.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.1643 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 3rd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.2%.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

