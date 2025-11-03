52,694 Shares in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF $XOP Purchased by W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co

W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 52,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,629,000. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co owned 0.38% of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the second quarter worth about $315,000. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $323,000. Anson Capital Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 57.0% during the second quarter. Anson Capital Inc. now owns 9,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 3,626 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 1,703.3% during the second quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 28,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,584,000 after purchasing an additional 26,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 11.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of XOP stock opened at $126.82 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $130.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.23. SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF has a 12-month low of $99.01 and a 12-month high of $149.82.

About SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index. The S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index represents the oil and gas exploration and production sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index.

