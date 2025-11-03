DoubleLine Asset-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:DABS) Short Interest Update

DoubleLine Asset-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:DABS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 20,500 shares, an increase of 45.4% from the September 30th total of 14,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 10,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

DoubleLine Asset-Backed Securities ETF Stock Performance

DoubleLine Asset-Backed Securities ETF stock opened at $51.06 on Monday. DoubleLine Asset-Backed Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $49.49 and a 1 year high of $54.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.55.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mattson Financial Services LLC grew its position in DoubleLine Asset-Backed Securities ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. Mattson Financial Services LLC now owns 71,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,648,000 after buying an additional 3,196 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in DoubleLine Asset-Backed Securities ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 956,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,503,000 after buying an additional 34,350 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in DoubleLine Asset-Backed Securities ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $372,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in DoubleLine Asset-Backed Securities ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $3,191,000. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DoubleLine Asset-Backed Securities ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $407,000.

About DoubleLine Asset-Backed Securities ETF

The Doubleline ABS ETF (DABS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest broadly in asset-backed, fixed income securities denominated in USD from both private and government sectors. The ETF targets an average duration of 1-6 years and mainly investment grade securities.

