Blue Owl Capital Corporation $OBDC Shares Sold by Intellectus Partners LLC

Intellectus Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital Corporation (NYSE:OBDC – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 173,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,818 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in Blue Owl Capital were worth $2,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 86.6% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,449 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on OBDC shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Blue Owl Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Raymond James Financial set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Blue Owl Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.21.

Blue Owl Capital Stock Performance

Shares of OBDC stock opened at $13.05 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Blue Owl Capital Corporation has a 52 week low of $12.04 and a 52 week high of $15.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.04.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OBDC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. Blue Owl Capital had a net margin of 38.29% and a return on equity of 11.24%. The company had revenue of $485.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.42 million. On average, research analysts predict that Blue Owl Capital Corporation will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blue Owl Capital Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This is an increase from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 29th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.01%.

Blue Owl Capital Company Profile

Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund makes investments in senior secured, direct lending or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments, first lien, unitranche, and second lien term loans and common equity investments.

