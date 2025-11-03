Intellectus Partners LLC Trims Stake in iShares Silver Trust $SLV

Intellectus Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,450 shares during the quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $1,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SLV. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in iShares Silver Trust by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 18,858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $238,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 19.2% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 10,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 1,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $443,000.

iShares Silver Trust Price Performance

iShares Silver Trust stock opened at $44.01 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.71 billion, a PE ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 0.38. iShares Silver Trust has a 12 month low of $26.19 and a 12 month high of $49.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.50.

About iShares Silver Trust

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

