Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI Shares Bought by Texas Bank & Trust Co

Texas Bank & Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,833 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Texas Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $2,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 284.4% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 31,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,262,000 after acquiring an additional 22,973 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 2.0% during the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 2,307 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 13.7% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 203,286 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,386,000 after purchasing an additional 24,425 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 108.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 92,413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,927,000 after purchasing an additional 48,021 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. increased its stake in Analog Devices by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 90,845 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,623,000 after purchasing an additional 7,701 shares in the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Analog Devices

In other news, Director Ray Stata sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.92, for a total transaction of $771,625.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 155,071 shares in the company, valued at $38,290,131.32. This represents a 1.98% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katsufumi Nakamura sold 2,490 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.03, for a total transaction of $617,594.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 13,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,360,558.47. The trade was a 15.52% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 49,115 shares of company stock worth $12,232,985 over the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $285.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $273.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Analog Devices from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $275.29.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADI opened at $234.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $158.65 and a one year high of $258.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $243.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $230.51. The company has a market capitalization of $115.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.09.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 18.85%.The firm’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. Analog Devices has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.120-2.320 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 101.02%.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Further Reading

