FS KKR Capital Corp. $FSK Shares Sold by Intellectus Partners LLC

Intellectus Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,059 shares during the quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $1,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in FS KKR Capital by 51.0% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FSK has been the subject of several research reports. Wall Street Zen lowered FS KKR Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on FS KKR Capital from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on FS KKR Capital from $19.00 to $18.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Zacks Research upgraded FS KKR Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on FS KKR Capital from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.75.

FS KKR Capital Price Performance

FSK stock opened at $15.07 on Monday. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a twelve month low of $14.05 and a twelve month high of $24.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.40.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($1.23). FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 13.24%.The firm had revenue of $398.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $402.00 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FS KKR Capital Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 17.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 3rd. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 328.21%.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

Featured Stories

