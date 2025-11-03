EPG Wealth Management LLC Has $1.50 Million Position in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC $STX

EPG Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,390 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 2,117 shares during the quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $1,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,743,126 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,441,729,000 after purchasing an additional 769,009 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,920,792 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,607,321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,161,191 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,861,418 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $243,077,000 after purchasing an additional 99,884 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,628,941 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $138,378,000 after purchasing an additional 12,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,181,460 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $100,365,000 after purchasing an additional 50,699 shares during the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Seagate Technology

In other Seagate Technology news, EVP John Christopher Morris sold 15,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.80, for a total value of $3,004,942.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 9,843 shares in the company, valued at $1,927,259.40. This represents a 60.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 3,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.30, for a total value of $721,395.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 4,172 shares in the company, valued at $806,447.60. This trade represents a 47.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 45,090 shares of company stock valued at $9,759,648. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on STX shares. Wedbush boosted their target price on Seagate Technology from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Seagate Technology from $175.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Seagate Technology from $170.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Seagate Technology from $160.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Seagate Technology from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $263.18.

Seagate Technology Trading Down 4.6%

Shares of NASDAQ STX opened at $255.88 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $213.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.85, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.63. Seagate Technology Holdings PLC has a one year low of $63.19 and a one year high of $280.35.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The data storage provider reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Seagate Technology had a negative return on equity of 297.87% and a net margin of 17.92%.Seagate Technology’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. Seagate Technology has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.550-2.950 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology Holdings PLC will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Seagate Technology Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 24th will be paid a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 24th. This is a positive change from Seagate Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.97%.

Seagate Technology Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

