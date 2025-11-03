Churchill Capital Corp X (NASDAQ:CCCX) Short Interest Update

Churchill Capital Corp X (NASDAQ:CCCX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 230,900 shares, an increase of 46.0% from the September 30th total of 158,200 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,070,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily volume of 3,070,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings initiated coverage on shares of Churchill Capital Corp X in a report on Saturday, October 18th. They issued a “sell (e)” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Get Churchill Capital Corp X alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Churchill Capital Corp X

Churchill Capital Corp X Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Churchill Capital Corp X

Shares of CCCX opened at $19.26 on Monday. Churchill Capital Corp X has a fifty-two week low of $10.03 and a fifty-two week high of $27.50.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Churchill Capital Corp X stock. MGO One Seven LLC bought a new stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp X (NASDAQ:CCCX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

Churchill Capital Corp X Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

We are a blank check company incorporated as a Cayman Islands exempted company and formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses, which we refer to throughout this prospectus as our initial business combination.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Capital Corp X Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Capital Corp X and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.