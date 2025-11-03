EPG Wealth Management LLC Buys 226 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM

EPG Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,014 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $2,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TSM. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,930 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,892 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 47.3% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 22.2% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 13.4% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 8,437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after buying an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 38.7% during the first quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 3,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. 16.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $371.67.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of NYSE TSM opened at $300.49 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $274.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $233.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.37. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 52-week low of $134.25 and a 52-week high of $311.37.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $32.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $951.89 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 43.72% and a return on equity of 36.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 9.2 EPS for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 11th will be issued a $0.8348 dividend. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 11th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.97%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

