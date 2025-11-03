Short Interest in Defiance Daily Target 1.75X Long MSTR ETF (NASDAQ:MSTX) Grows By 45.8%

Defiance Daily Target 1.75X Long MSTR ETF (NASDAQ:MSTX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 10,090,000 shares, an increase of 45.8% from the September 30th total of 6,920,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,516,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Currently, 25.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Currently, 25.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 7,516,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MSTX. Vestor Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Defiance Daily Target 1.75X Long MSTR ETF by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 3,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Defiance Daily Target 1.75X Long MSTR ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $315,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Defiance Daily Target 1.75X Long MSTR ETF in the 1st quarter worth $449,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in shares of Defiance Daily Target 1.75X Long MSTR ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $12,726,000. 4.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSTX stock opened at $13.87 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $575.74 million, a P/E ratio of -81.59 and a beta of 2.11. Defiance Daily Target 1.75X Long MSTR ETF has a 1 year low of $12.41 and a 1 year high of $220.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.77.

The Defiance Daily Target 2x Long MSTR ETF (MSTX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund seeks to provide 2x leveraged exposure to the daily share price movement of the MicroStrategy Incorporated (NYSE: MSTR), less fees and expenses. MSTX was launched on Aug 14, 2024 and is issued by Defiance.

