Intellectus Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) $ETHE

Intellectus Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) (OTCMKTS:ETHE – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,425 shares during the quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) were worth $1,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Abound Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) by 1,221.3% during the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,174 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) by 72.4% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) by 5,400.0% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chung Wu Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) during the second quarter worth $100,000.

Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) Price Performance

OTCMKTS ETHE opened at $31.92 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.65. Grayscale Ethereum Trust has a fifty-two week low of $12.10 and a fifty-two week high of $40.13.

Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) Company Profile

