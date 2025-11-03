Intellectus Partners LLC Has $1.46 Million Stake in Confluent, Inc. $CFLT

Intellectus Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Free Report) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in Confluent were worth $1,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pier Capital LLC grew its stake in Confluent by 50.6% in the second quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 464,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,584,000 after acquiring an additional 156,166 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Confluent by 17.2% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 19,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 2,918 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Confluent by 5.0% in the second quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 27,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Confluent by 29.0% in the second quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 414,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,328,000 after acquiring an additional 93,235 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Confluent by 1.6% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 86,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,145,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares during the period. 78.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Eric Vishria sold 30,953 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $619,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,123,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,468,940. This represents a 2.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Edward Jay Kreps sold 232,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.18, for a total value of $3,994,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 452,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,773,743.84. The trade was a 33.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 809,540 shares of company stock valued at $15,205,556. Corporate insiders own 13.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CFLT. Barclays increased their price objective on Confluent from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. New Street Research set a $29.00 price objective on Confluent in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Confluent from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. FBN Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Confluent in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Confluent from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Confluent has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.97.

Shares of NASDAQ CFLT opened at $23.37 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.87. Confluent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.64 and a 52 week high of $37.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a current ratio of 4.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a PE ratio of -25.97 and a beta of 0.98.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. Confluent had a negative return on equity of 25.40% and a negative net margin of 27.32%.The firm had revenue of $298.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Confluent has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.090-0.100 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 0.390-0.400 EPS. Analysts predict that Confluent, Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company provides platforms that allow customers to connect their applications, systems, and data layers, such as Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native software-as-a-service; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software.

