Navigator (NVGS) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS – Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its Q3 2025 results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.42 per share and revenue of $133.8390 million for the quarter. Interested persons may visit the the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningresults page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, November 5, 2025 at 9:00 AM ET.

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The shipping company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.22). Navigator had a return on equity of 6.56% and a net margin of 15.57%.The firm had revenue of $129.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.73 million. On average, analysts expect Navigator to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Navigator alerts:

Navigator Price Performance

Shares of Navigator stock opened at $16.47 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.88 and a 200 day moving average of $15.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Navigator has a 12 month low of $10.55 and a 12 month high of $17.52.

Navigator Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Navigator

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 28th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 28th. Navigator’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.75%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Navigator in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,677,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Navigator in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,773,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Navigator by 143.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 263,369 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,727,000 after purchasing an additional 155,336 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Navigator by 16.4% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 542,756 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,224,000 after purchasing an additional 76,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Navigator by 674.7% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 85,843 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after buying an additional 74,762 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NVGS. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Navigator in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Navigator from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Navigator in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.50.

Get Our Latest Report on Navigator

About Navigator

(Get Free Report)

Navigator Holdings Ltd. engages in owning and operating a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. It provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of petrochemical gases, liquefied petroleum gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. The company also offers ship shore infrastructure and consultancy services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Navigator Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navigator and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.