Northrop Grumman Corporation $NOC Shares Sold by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System lowered its stake in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,818 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $18,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 2nd quarter valued at about $425,000. GAM Holding AG raised its position in Northrop Grumman by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 2,622 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its position in Northrop Grumman by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 3,121 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 2nd quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in Northrop Grumman by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 8,120 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,060,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

NOC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on Northrop Grumman from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $700.00 price objective on Northrop Grumman and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $650.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $642.73.

NOC stock opened at $584.91 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Northrop Grumman Corporation has a twelve month low of $426.24 and a twelve month high of $640.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $594.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $543.36. The stock has a market cap of $83.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.04, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.10.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The aerospace company reported $7.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.43 by $1.24. The firm had revenue of $10.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.68 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 25.49% and a net margin of 9.82%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.00 EPS. Northrop Grumman has set its FY 2025 guidance at 25.650-26.050 EPS. Research analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Corporation will post 28.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $2.31 per share. This represents a $9.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.24%.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

