Central Securities Co. $CET is Shaker Financial Services LLC’s Largest Position

Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its position in Central Securities Co. (NYSE:CET – Free Report) by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 211,722 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,909 shares during the quarter. Central Securities makes up about 3.6% of Shaker Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Shaker Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Central Securities were worth $10,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Central Securities by 104.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 5,585 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Central Securities during the second quarter valued at $201,000. Matisse Capital raised its holdings in shares of Central Securities by 8.3% in the second quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 65,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,111,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management lifted its stake in Central Securities by 8.1% in the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 7,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Central Securities during the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. 8.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Central Securities Price Performance

NYSE CET opened at $51.10 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.42. Central Securities Co. has a one year low of $40.24 and a one year high of $52.42.

About Central Securities

Central Securities Corp. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It also invests on bonds, convertible bonds, preferred stocks, convertible preferred stocks, warrants, options real estate, or short-term obligations of governments, banks and corporations.

