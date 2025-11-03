Heritage Insurance (HRTG) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG – Get Free Report) is projected to issue its Q3 2025 results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.53 per share and revenue of $210.1190 million for the quarter. Individuals can check the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningsummary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, November 6, 2025 at 9:00 AM ET.

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $208.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.12 million. Heritage Insurance had a return on equity of 33.36% and a net margin of 12.71%. On average, analysts expect Heritage Insurance to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Heritage Insurance alerts:

Heritage Insurance Stock Up 1.4%

HRTG stock opened at $23.67 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.25 and its 200 day moving average is $22.94. The stock has a market cap of $734.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 0.98. Heritage Insurance has a 1-year low of $9.71 and a 1-year high of $29.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HRTG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Heritage Insurance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Heritage Insurance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Heritage Insurance from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Heritage Insurance from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Heritage Insurance has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.50.

Get Our Latest Analysis on HRTG

Insider Transactions at Heritage Insurance

In other news, CAO Sharon Binnun sold 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.47, for a total value of $513,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 176,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,306,866.82. This represents a 10.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Richard A. Widdicombe sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.26, for a total transaction of $2,726,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman directly owned 499,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,604,021.22. This represents a 16.69% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 302,668 shares of company stock worth $7,663,554. Corporate insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HRTG. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Heritage Insurance by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 13,621 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Heritage Insurance by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 322,957 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,657,000 after acquiring an additional 91,982 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in Heritage Insurance by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 124,859 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 9,728 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Heritage Insurance in the first quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Heritage Insurance by 1,078.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 140,879 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,514,000 after purchasing an additional 128,927 shares during the last quarter. 59.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Heritage Insurance Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential insurance in Alabama, California, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Rhode Island, South Carolina, and Virginia; commercial residential insurance for properties in Florida, New Jersey, and New York; and licensed in the state of Pennsylvania, as well as personal residential and wind-only property insurance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.