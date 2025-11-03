AutoZone, Inc. $AZO Shares Sold by Burney Co.

Burney Co. cut its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 223 shares during the quarter. AutoZone comprises approximately 0.9% of Burney Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Burney Co.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $26,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AZO. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 1.2% in the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 3.6% in the first quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 2.5% in the first quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 3.2% in the first quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 96 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McLean Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 3.6% in the second quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. 92.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP K. Michelle Borninkhof sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,775.00, for a total value of $1,132,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,570,400. The trade was a 41.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Philip B. Daniele sold 2,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,020.88, for a total transaction of $10,184,889.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 55 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,148.40. This represents a 97.87% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 5,693 shares of company stock valued at $23,259,891 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AZO opened at $3,674.69 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4,104.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3,885.30. The firm has a market cap of $61.12 billion, a PE ratio of 25.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.40. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,980.10 and a 1-year high of $4,388.11.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 23rd. The company reported $48.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $50.52 by ($1.81). The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 13.19% and a negative return on equity of 60.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $51.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 152.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, October 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $0.00 in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AZO. Zacks Research downgraded shares of AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $4,200.00 to $4,850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $4,300.00 to $4,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $4,100.00 to $4,600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have assigned a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,544.68.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

