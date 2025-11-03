Stryker Corporation $SYK Stock Holdings Lifted by iA Global Asset Management Inc.

iA Global Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 12.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,173 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $4,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Stryker in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Sachetta LLC lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 58.7% in the second quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 73 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 48.4% in the second quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 92 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Ransom Advisory Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.45, for a total transaction of $75,290,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 3,222,108 shares in the company, valued at $1,212,962,556.60. The trade was a 5.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Viju Menon sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.61, for a total value of $195,305.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 12,511 shares in the company, valued at $4,886,921.71. This represents a 3.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Price Performance

NYSE SYK opened at $356.15 on Monday. Stryker Corporation has a twelve month low of $329.16 and a twelve month high of $406.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.16 billion, a PE ratio of 47.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $378.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $381.04.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The medical technology company reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.06. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 12.25%.The business had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Stryker has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.500-13.600 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Stryker Corporation will post 13.47 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 44.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Stryker from $410.00 to $405.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Stryker from $442.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Rothschild & Co Redburn assumed coverage on Stryker in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $420.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 18th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $434.16.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

