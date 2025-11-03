Head to Head Contrast: Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) and New York Health Care (OTCMKTS:BBAL)

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) and New York Health Care (OTCMKTS:BBAL – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Encompass Health and New York Health Care’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Encompass Health 9.33% 18.19% 7.93% New York Health Care N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Encompass Health and New York Health Care, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Encompass Health 0 0 8 2 3.20 New York Health Care 0 0 0 0 0.00

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Encompass Health currently has a consensus price target of $142.86, suggesting a potential upside of 24.31%. Given Encompass Health’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Encompass Health is more favorable than New York Health Care.

97.3% of Encompass Health shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of Encompass Health shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.7% of New York Health Care shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Encompass Health and New York Health Care”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Encompass Health $5.80 billion 2.00 $455.70 million $5.29 21.72 New York Health Care N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Encompass Health has higher revenue and earnings than New York Health Care.

Summary

Encompass Health beats New York Health Care on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide medical, nursing, therapy, and ancillary services. The company provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions. It offers services through the Medicare program to federal government, managed care plans and private insurers, state governments, and other patients. The company was formerly known as HealthSouth Corporation and changed its name to Encompass Health Corporation in January 2018. The company was incorporated in 1984 and is based in Birmingham, Alabama.

About New York Health Care

New York Health Care, Inc. operates as a home care services agency primarily in New York. The company offers various home care services, such as companionship services, homemaker/housekeeper staff, professional and practical nurses, home health aides, care givers, geriatric care, and dementia and alzheimer care services. It also provides insurance services. The company was founded in 1983 and is based in Valley Stream, New York.

