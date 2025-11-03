Pearson (NYSE:PSO) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

Pearson, PLC (NYSE:PSO – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $13.76 and last traded at $13.7550, with a volume of 105684 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.91.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PSO. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Pearson in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Pearson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Pearson in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Pearson in a research report on Monday, October 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pearson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.31 and a 200-day moving average of $14.83.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PSO. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pearson in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,546,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in shares of Pearson by 1,072.4% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 605,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,043,000 after buying an additional 554,044 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Pearson by 109.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 445,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,647,000 after buying an additional 232,788 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Pearson by 672.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 261,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,906,000 after buying an additional 227,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Pearson by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 693,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,350,000 after buying an additional 178,239 shares in the last quarter. 2.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pearson plc offers educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Workforce Skills, and Higher Education.

