Matthew Thomas Richards Sells 36,600 Shares of Solid State (LON:SOLI) Stock

Solid State plc (LON:SOLI – Get Free Report) insider Matthew Thomas Richards sold 36,600 shares of Solid State stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 165, for a total value of £60,390.

Matthew Thomas Richards also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 30th, Matthew Thomas Richards sold 12,200 shares of Solid State stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 165, for a total transaction of £20,130.

Solid State Stock Down 7.7%

Shares of LON SOLI traded down GBX 11.35 during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 136.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,240. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.82. Solid State plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 102.55 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 250. The stock has a market capitalization of £77.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 151.61 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 160.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 173.21.

About Solid State

Solid State plc (AIM:SOLI) is a leading value-added electronics group supplying commercial, industrial and defence markets with durable components, assemblies and manufactured systems for use in critical applications, with a particular emphasis on harsh operational environments. Solid State’s products are found around the world, from the ocean floor to the edge of space, ensuring the smooth operation of systems that augment our everyday lives.

The company has a core focus on industrial and ruggedised computing, battery power solutions, antennas, secure radio systems, imaging technologies, and electronic components & displays.

Operating through two divisions (systems and components) the group thrives on complex engineering challenges, often requiring design-in support and component sourcing.

