Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 11.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,076 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 284.9% in the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Graybill Wealth Management LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the first quarter worth $39,000. 42.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Rothschild Redb raised shares of Oracle to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 25th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Oracle from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, October 10th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Oracle from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of Oracle from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have assigned a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Oracle has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Stuart Levey sold 19,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $5,927,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 18,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,528,700. This trade represents a 51.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William G. Parrett sold 11,500 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total value of $3,519,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 17,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,435,784. The trade was a 39.30% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 220,134 shares of company stock worth $64,268,949 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Stock Up 2.2%

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $262.60 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $748.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $277.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $227.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. Oracle Corporation has a 52-week low of $118.86 and a 52-week high of $345.72.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.01). Oracle had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 72.93%. The company had revenue of $14.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Oracle has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Oracle Corporation will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 9th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 9th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

