Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 899,300 shares, a decline of 35.3% from the September 30th total of 1,390,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,500,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 27.4% of the company's shares are short sold.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Aptevo Therapeutics stock. Birchview Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. Birchview Capital LP owned about 1.32% of Aptevo Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period. 8.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

APVO traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.50. 590,357 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,454,930. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 5.87. Aptevo Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.32 and a 1-year high of $298.00.

Aptevo Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:APVO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($8.40) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($83.20) by $74.80. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Aptevo Therapeutics will post -15.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Aptevo Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 16th. Roth Capital raised Aptevo Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Zacks Research raised Aptevo Therapeutics to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e)” rating on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage research and development biotechnology company, focuses on developing immunotherapeutic candidates for the treatment of various forms of cancer in the United States. It develops its products using ADAPTIR and ADAPTIR-FLEX platforms to generate monospecific, bispecific, and multi-specific antibody candidates capable of enhancing the human immune system against cancer cells.

