Obermeyer Wealth Partners Has $35.48 Million Holdings in Walmart Inc. $WMT

Obermeyer Wealth Partners cut its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 362,879 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 3,238 shares during the quarter. Walmart accounts for 1.8% of Obermeyer Wealth Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Obermeyer Wealth Partners’ holdings in Walmart were worth $35,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 56,140 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,489,000 after purchasing an additional 3,696 shares in the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management raised its position in Walmart by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 38,213 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,355,000 after buying an additional 9,831 shares during the last quarter. Ally Financial Inc. bought a new position in Walmart during the 1st quarter valued at $2,107,000. Night Squared LP bought a new position in Walmart during the 1st quarter valued at $1,052,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Walmart by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,959,752 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $698,787,000 after acquiring an additional 838,689 shares in the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on WMT shares. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Walmart from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Walmart from $101.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Mizuho reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Thirty-one analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.40.

Walmart Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $101.25 on Monday. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.81 and a 52 week high of $109.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $807.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.67.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The retailer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.06). Walmart had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 3.08%.The company had revenue of $169.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Walmart has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.580-0.600 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.520-2.620 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 1,550 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.46, for a total transaction of $166,563.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 644,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,249,158.28. This trade represents a 0.24% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.33, for a total value of $222,926.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 621,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,998,684.94. This represents a 0.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 148,838 shares of company stock worth $15,309,020. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Articles

