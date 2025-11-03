Congress Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CAML) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Congress Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CAMLGet Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 4,500 shares, a decline of 41.6% from the September 30th total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Congress Large Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSEARCA:CAML traded down $0.11 on Monday, hitting $39.56. 4,942 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,110. Congress Large Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $27.68 and a 1-year high of $40.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $341.79 million, a P/E ratio of -988.50 and a beta of 1.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Congress Large Cap Growth ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Congress Large Cap Growth ETF stock. Congress Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Congress Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CAMLFree Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 67,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,475,000. Congress Asset Management Co. owned 0.80% of Congress Large Cap Growth ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Congress Large Cap Growth ETF

The Congress Large Cap Growth ETF (CAML) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth through investments in large-cap companies believed to be experiencing or will experience earnings growth. CAML was launched on Aug 22, 2023 and is issued by Congress.

