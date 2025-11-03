Reviewing Mint Incorporation (NASDAQ:MIMI) and Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN)

Mint Incorporation (NASDAQ:MIMI – Get Free Report) and Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

87.6% of Fortune Brands Innovations shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Fortune Brands Innovations shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Mint Incorporation and Fortune Brands Innovations”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mint Incorporation N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Fortune Brands Innovations $4.49 billion 1.36 $471.90 million $2.68 18.92

Fortune Brands Innovations has higher revenue and earnings than Mint Incorporation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Mint Incorporation and Fortune Brands Innovations, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mint Incorporation 1 0 0 0 1.00 Fortune Brands Innovations 0 6 5 0 2.45

Fortune Brands Innovations has a consensus target price of $64.40, suggesting a potential upside of 27.02%. Given Fortune Brands Innovations’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Fortune Brands Innovations is more favorable than Mint Incorporation.

Profitability

This table compares Mint Incorporation and Fortune Brands Innovations’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mint Incorporation N/A N/A N/A Fortune Brands Innovations 8.75% 19.85% 7.13%

Summary

Fortune Brands Innovations beats Mint Incorporation on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mint Incorporation

Mint, Inc. Ltd. is a company that engages in the provision of interior design and fit works. The company offers design services including layout plans and sketches presented in the form of 3d technical drawing and design and fit out services. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

About Fortune Brands Innovations

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Water, Outdoors, and Security. The Water segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, Shaws, Emtek, and Schaub brands. The Outdoors segment manufactures and sells fiberglass and steel entry door systems under the Therma-Tru brand; storm, screen, and security doors under the Larson brand; composite decking, railing, and cladding under the Fiberon brand; and urethane millwork under the Fypon brand. The Security segment manufactures, sources, and distributes locks, safety and security devices, and electronic security products under the Master Lock, American Lock, Yale, and August brands; and fire-resistant safes, security containers, and commercial cabinets under the SentrySafe brand. The company sells its products through various sales channels, including kitchen and bath dealers, wholesalers oriented toward builders or professional remodelers, industrial and locksmith distributors, do-it-yourself remodeling-oriented home centers, showrooms, e-commerce, and other retail outlets. Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Deerfield, Illinois.

