Diatreme Resources (ASX:DRX) Insider William (Cheng) Wang Sells 2,819,640 Shares

Diatreme Resources Limited (ASX:DRX – Get Free Report) insider William (Cheng) Wang sold 2,819,640 shares of Diatreme Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of A$0.02, for a total value of A$53,573.16.
Diatreme Resources Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $90.15 million, a PE ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 7.40 and a current ratio of 4.05.
About Diatreme Resources
