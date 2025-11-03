Diatreme Resources (ASX:DRX) Insider William (Cheng) Wang Sells 2,819,640 Shares

Diatreme Resources Limited (ASX:DRX – Get Free Report) insider William (Cheng) Wang sold 2,819,640 shares of Diatreme Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of A$0.02, for a total value of A$53,573.16.

The firm has a market capitalization of $90.15 million, a PE ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 7.40 and a current ratio of 4.05.

Diatreme Resources Limited engages in the exploration of heavy mineral sands, copper, gold, and base metals in Australia. Its flagship property is the Galalar Silica Sand project located in North Queensland. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is based in Coorparoo, Australia.

