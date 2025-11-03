Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.31 and last traded at $4.2350, with a volume of 17047 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.22.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AVAL shares. Citigroup upgraded Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Stock Performance

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Announces Dividend

The company has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be given a $0.0115 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 27th. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.48%.

Institutional Trading of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sage Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 17.2% in the third quarter. Sage Investment Counsel LLC now owns 34,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. BTG Pactual Asset Management US LLC acquired a new stake in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $155,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 73.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 60,733 shares of the bank’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 25,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 0.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Company Profile

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA provides a range of financial services and products to public and private sector customers in Colombia and Central America. It offers traditional deposit services and products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and other deposits. The company also provides commercial loans comprising general purpose loans, working capital loans, leases, loans funded by development banks, corporate credit cards, and overdraft loans; consumer loans, such as payroll loans, personal loans, automobile and other vehicle loans, credit cards, overdrafts, leases, and general purpose loans; and microcredit and mortgage loans.

See Also

