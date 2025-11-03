Science Applications International (NASDAQ:SAIC) vs. American Noble Gas (NYSE:INFY) Head to Head Analysis

American Noble Gas (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) and Science Applications International (NASDAQ:SAIC – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for American Noble Gas and Science Applications International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Noble Gas 2 7 3 1 2.23 Science Applications International 0 1 0 0 2.00

American Noble Gas currently has a consensus price target of $16.65, indicating a potential upside of 1.31%. Given American Noble Gas’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe American Noble Gas is more favorable than Science Applications International.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Noble Gas $19.69 billion 3.46 $3.16 billion $0.78 21.07 Science Applications International $7.46 billion 0.57 $362.00 million $8.26 11.11

This table compares American Noble Gas and Science Applications International”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

American Noble Gas has higher revenue and earnings than Science Applications International. Science Applications International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than American Noble Gas, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares American Noble Gas and Science Applications International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Noble Gas 16.58% 29.40% 18.87% Science Applications International 5.35% 33.36% 9.90%

Volatility and Risk

American Noble Gas has a beta of 0.95, meaning that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Science Applications International has a beta of 0.44, meaning that its stock price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

16.2% of American Noble Gas shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.0% of Science Applications International shares are held by institutional investors. 22.4% of American Noble Gas shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Science Applications International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

American Noble Gas pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Science Applications International pays an annual dividend of $1.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. American Noble Gas pays out 56.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Science Applications International pays out 17.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Summary

American Noble Gas beats Science Applications International on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American Noble Gas

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, and Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other. The company was founded by Dinesh Krishnan Swamy, Senapathy Gopalakrishnan, Narayana Ramarao Nagavara Murthy, Raghavan N. S., Ashok Arora, Nandan M. Nilekani, and S. D. Shibulal on July 2, 1981 and is headquartered in Bangalore, India.

About Science Applications International

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company’s offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers’ IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions. It serves the U.S. military comprising Army, Air Force, Navy, Marines, and Coast Guard; Department of Defense agencies; National Aeronautics and Space Administration; the U.S. Department of State; Department of Justice; Department of Homeland Security; and various intelligence community agencies, as well as U.S. federal civilian agencies. The company was formerly known as SAIC Gemini, Inc. and changed its name to Science Applications International Corporation in September 2013. Science Applications International Corporation was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.

