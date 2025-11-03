Michael McNulty Acquires 24,561 Shares of Orthocell (ASX:OCC) Stock

Orthocell Limited (ASX:OCC – Get Free Report) insider Michael McNulty bought 24,561 shares of Orthocell stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$1.14 per share, with a total value of A$27,974.98.

The company has a market cap of $375.52 million, a P/E ratio of -42.23 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.22.

Orthocell Limited, a regenerative medicine company, develops and commercializes cell therapies and biological medical devices for the repair of various bone and soft tissue injuries in Australia. The company offers CelGro, a naturally derived collagen medical device for use in multiple indications to augment the surgical repair of bone, peripheral nerves, tendons, and cartilage; and Ortho-ATI, a cell therapy for treatment of chronic tendon injuries.

