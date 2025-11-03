Smiths Group (LON:SMIN) Insider Richard Howes Acquires 70 Shares

Smiths Group plc (LON:SMIN – Get Free Report) insider Richard Howes bought 70 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,522 per share, for a total transaction of £1,765.40.

Smiths Group Stock Performance

Smiths Group stock traded up GBX 16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 2,534. 492,999 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,663,899. Smiths Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,514.66 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,550. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.55, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market capitalization of £8.23 billion, a PE ratio of 29.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,386.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,250.15.

Smiths Group (LON:SMIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 23rd. The company reported GBX 85.70 earnings per share for the quarter. Smiths Group had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 11.54%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Smiths Group plc will post 85.1295337 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Smiths Group in a report on Friday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy”.

About Smiths Group

Smiths Group plc operates as an industrial engineering company in Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four businesses: John Crane, Smiths Detection, Flex-Tek, and Smiths Interconnect. The John Crane business engineers mechanical seals, seal support systems, power transmission couplings, and specialized filtration systems.

