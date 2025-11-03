Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSE:LEU – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $367.46, but opened at $350.73. Centrus Energy shares last traded at $342.3530, with a volume of 523,141 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LEU shares. Northland Capmk raised shares of Centrus Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Centrus Energy in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Centrus Energy from $164.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Northland Securities set a $275.00 price target on shares of Centrus Energy in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Centrus Energy to a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $227.60.

Centrus Energy Stock Down 6.4%

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $301.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $206.63. The firm has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.48 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09.

Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $1.01. Centrus Energy had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 84.09%. The firm’s revenue was down 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Centrus Energy Corp. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Centrus Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Centrus Energy by 157.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas bought a new position in Centrus Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in Centrus Energy by 1,181.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Centrus Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 49.96% of the company’s stock.

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel components and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) components of LEU; natural uranium hexafluoride, uranium concentrates, and uranium conversion; and enriched uranium products to utilities that operate nuclear power plants.

