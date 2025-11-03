Addentax Group Corp. (NASDAQ:ATXG) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Addentax Group Corp. (NASDAQ:ATXG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 532,300 shares, a decline of 33.5% from the September 30th total of 800,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 534,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 4.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Currently, 4.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 534,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
ATXG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Addentax Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Addentax Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, Addentax Group has a consensus rating of “Sell”.
Addentax Group Stock Down 3.5%
ATXG stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.48. The stock had a trading volume of 92,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 742,853. The firm has a market cap of $5.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.69. Addentax Group has a 52-week low of $0.36 and a 52-week high of $1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 6.12 and a quick ratio of 6.09.
Addentax Group (NASDAQ:ATXG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.98 million during the quarter. Addentax Group had a negative return on equity of 17.87% and a negative net margin of 98.96%.
About Addentax Group
Addentax Group Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a logistic service provider in China. It operates through three segments: Garment Manufacturing, Logistics Services, and Property Management and Subleasing. The company manufactures and distributes garments; and provides logistic services, such as storage, transportation, warehousing, handling, packaging, and order processing, as well as customs declaration and tax clearance services.
