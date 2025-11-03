Addentax Group Corp. (NASDAQ:ATXG) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Addentax Group Corp. (NASDAQ:ATXG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 532,300 shares, a decline of 33.5% from the September 30th total of 800,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 534,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 4.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Currently, 4.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 534,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ATXG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Addentax Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Addentax Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, Addentax Group has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Get Addentax Group alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Addentax Group

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Addentax Group

Addentax Group Stock Down 3.5%

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Addentax Group stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Addentax Group Corp. ( NASDAQ:ATXG Free Report ) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 43,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.43% of Addentax Group at the end of the most recent quarter. 10.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ATXG stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.48. The stock had a trading volume of 92,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 742,853. The firm has a market cap of $5.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.69. Addentax Group has a 52-week low of $0.36 and a 52-week high of $1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 6.12 and a quick ratio of 6.09.

Addentax Group (NASDAQ:ATXG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.98 million during the quarter. Addentax Group had a negative return on equity of 17.87% and a negative net margin of 98.96%.

About Addentax Group

(Get Free Report)

Addentax Group Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a logistic service provider in China. It operates through three segments: Garment Manufacturing, Logistics Services, and Property Management and Subleasing. The company manufactures and distributes garments; and provides logistic services, such as storage, transportation, warehousing, handling, packaging, and order processing, as well as customs declaration and tax clearance services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Addentax Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Addentax Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.