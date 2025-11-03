SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) Sees Large Volume Increase – Still a Buy?

Shares of SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 3,010 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 10% from the previous session’s volume of 2,730 shares.The stock last traded at $9.3460 and had previously closed at $9.58.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms recently weighed in on SEGXF. BNP Paribas lowered shares of SEGRO to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of SEGRO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of SEGRO from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SEGRO presently has an average rating of “Hold”.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SEGRO
SEGRO Price Performance
About SEGRO
SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), listed on the London Stock Exchange and Euronext Paris, and is a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and industrial property. It owns or manages 10.8 million square metres of space (116 million square feet) valued at £20.6 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than SEGRO
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- $134M in Insider Moves: What It Might Mean for KMI, ISRG and QS
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- 3 Stocks Flashing Buy Signals With $8.5 Billion in Buybacks
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- Freshpet Insiders Called the Bottom: Now It’s Time to Buy
Receive News & Ratings for SEGRO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEGRO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.