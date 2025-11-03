Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

Uxin Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:UXIN – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 194,537 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 78% from the previous session’s volume of 109,567 shares.The stock last traded at $2.7850 and had previously closed at $2.50.

A number of research analysts recently commented on UXIN shares. Weiss Ratings assumed coverage on Uxin in a report on Thursday, October 16th. They issued a “sell (e+)” rating for the company. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Uxin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Sell”.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.86. The company has a market capitalization of $532.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.45 and a beta of 1.60.

Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 29th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $91.89 million for the quarter. Uxin has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Uxin stock. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Uxin Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:UXIN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 15,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.41% of the company’s stock.

Uxin Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail sale of vehicles in China. The company operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars. It also offers used-car acquisition, inspection, reconditioning, warehousing, pre-sales and after-sales, and various car-related value-added products and services, as well as warranty and repair, delivery, and title transfers and vehicle registration services.

