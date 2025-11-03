Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

Uxin Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:UXIN – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 194,537 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 78% from the previous session’s volume of 109,567 shares.The stock last traded at $2.7850 and had previously closed at $2.50.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts recently commented on UXIN shares. Weiss Ratings assumed coverage on Uxin in a report on Thursday, October 16th. They issued a “sell (e+)” rating for the company. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Uxin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Sell”.
Read Our Latest Report on UXIN
Uxin Price Performance
Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 29th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $91.89 million for the quarter. Uxin has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Uxin
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Uxin stock. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Uxin Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:UXIN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 15,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.41% of the company’s stock.
About Uxin
Uxin Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail sale of vehicles in China. The company operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars. It also offers used-car acquisition, inspection, reconditioning, warehousing, pre-sales and after-sales, and various car-related value-added products and services, as well as warranty and repair, delivery, and title transfers and vehicle registration services.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Uxin
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- $134M in Insider Moves: What It Might Mean for KMI, ISRG and QS
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- 3 Stocks Flashing Buy Signals With $8.5 Billion in Buybacks
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- Freshpet Insiders Called the Bottom: Now It’s Time to Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Uxin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uxin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.