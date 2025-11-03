Qnity Electronics (NYSE:Q) Now Covered by Analysts at Wolfe Research

Equities research analysts at Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Qnity Electronics (NYSE:Q – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price target on the premier technology solutions leader’s stock. Wolfe Research’s price target points to a potential upside of 6.30% from the company’s previous close.

Qnity Electronics Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:Q traded up $103.48 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $103.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,299,753 shares.

Qnity Electronics, Inc is a computer and technology company in the Semiconductor Equipment industry.

