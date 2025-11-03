2x Solana ETF (NASDAQ:SOLT) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

2x Solana ETF (NASDAQ:SOLT – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $17.26, but opened at $14.92. 2x Solana ETF shares last traded at $14.91, with a volume of 3,855,267 shares.
2x Solana ETF Trading Down 19.8%
The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.63 and a 200-day moving average of $19.93.
2x Solana ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 29th were given a dividend of $0.0121 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 29th.
About 2x Solana ETF
The 2x Solana ETF (SOLT) is an exchange-traded fund managed by Volatility Shares, a U.S.-based investment management firm. This ETF seeks to provide investors with twice the daily exposure to Solana’s price movements through leveraged strategies, without the need for direct cryptocurrency ownership. It is designed for sophisticated investors seeking tactical cryptocurrency trading opportunities who understand the amplified risks associated with leveraged exposure.
