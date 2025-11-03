Emergent Biosolutions (NYSE:EBS) Shares Down 15.6% – Should You Sell?

Emergent Biosolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS – Get Free Report) was down 15.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.76 and last traded at $10.5310. Approximately 781,110 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 1,215,899 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.48.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on EBS shares. Zacks Research raised Emergent Biosolutions to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Emergent Biosolutions in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen raised Emergent Biosolutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Emergent Biosolutions in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.50.

Get Emergent Biosolutions alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on EBS

Emergent Biosolutions Trading Down 18.1%

The company has a current ratio of 5.66, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $545.51 million, a P/E ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 2.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.42.

Emergent Biosolutions (NYSE:EBS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter. Emergent Biosolutions had a return on equity of 21.43% and a net margin of 9.62%.The business had revenue of $222.50 million for the quarter. Emergent Biosolutions has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Emergent Biosolutions Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Emergent Biosolutions

In other news, EVP Coleen Glessner sold 30,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $306,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 144,319 shares in the company, valued at $1,443,190. This trade represents a 17.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Donald W. Degolyer sold 7,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.65, for a total value of $67,850.60. Following the transaction, the director owned 137,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,190,750.35. This trade represents a 5.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 45,538 shares of company stock worth $436,783 over the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Emergent Biosolutions

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Emergent Biosolutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Emergent Biosolutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Emergent Biosolutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Emergent Biosolutions by 95.1% in the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 12,951 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 6,313 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Emergent Biosolutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

About Emergent Biosolutions

(Get Free Report)

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, provides preparedness and response solutions for accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats in the United States. The company offers NARCAN Nasal Spray for the emergency treatment of known or suspected opioid overdose; Vaxchora vaccine for the prevention of cholera; Vivotif vaccine for oral administration for the prevention of typhoid fever; Anthrasil for the treatment of inhalational anthrax; BioThrax, an anthrax vaccine; CYFENDUS for post-exposure prophylaxis of disease following suspected or confirmed exposure to Bacillus anthracis; and Raxibacumab injection for the treatment and prophylaxis of inhalational anthrax.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Emergent Biosolutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emergent Biosolutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.