SEALSQ (NASDAQ:LAES) Stock Price Down 9.9% – Time to Sell?

SEALSQ Corp. (NASDAQ:LAES – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 9.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.87 and last traded at $6.6850. 8,637,010 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 20,203,311 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.42.

LAES has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded SEALSQ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 13th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of SEALSQ in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, SEALSQ currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 7.26 and a current ratio of 7.38.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DKM Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in SEALSQ during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in SEALSQ during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. A&I Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of SEALSQ during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Gainplan LLC purchased a new position in shares of SEALSQ during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Sage Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SEALSQ during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

SEALSQ Corp, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor chips in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers semiconductors, such as VaultIC secure elements, secure arm platform, and smart card reader chips; identity provisioning services, such as IoT device provisioning and chip provisioning; and managed PKI for IoT solutions and trust services.

