Brenntag (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) Sets New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

Shares of Brenntag AG (OTCMKTS:BNTGY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.91 and last traded at $10.91, with a volume of 4417 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.0550.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Brenntag from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Monday, October 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.80 target price for the company. UBS Group cut shares of Brenntag from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $12.80.

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a PE ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.70.

Brenntag (OTCMKTS:BNTGY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.15). Brenntag had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Brenntag AG will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Germany, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. It provides just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling.

