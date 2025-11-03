Telecom Argentina Stet – France Telecom (NYSE:TEO) Shares Up 7.1% – Still a Buy?

Telecom Argentina Stet – France Telecom S.A. (NYSE:TEO – Get Free Report) shares rose 7.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $12.32 and last traded at $12.0470. Approximately 245,351 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1% from the average daily volume of 243,458 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.25.

TEO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Telecom Argentina Stet – France Telecom from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Scotiabank raised shares of Telecom Argentina Stet – France Telecom from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $4.50 to $8.20 in a report on Monday, September 8th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Telecom Argentina Stet – France Telecom in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, UBS Group set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Telecom Argentina Stet – France Telecom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $11.93.

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -417.39 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.07.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TEO. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Telecom Argentina Stet – France Telecom by 6.6% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 2,479,872 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,270,000 after purchasing an additional 152,837 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Telecom Argentina Stet – France Telecom by 321.7% during the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 104,726 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 79,893 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Telecom Argentina Stet – France Telecom in the second quarter worth $596,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Telecom Argentina Stet – France Telecom in the second quarter worth $578,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Telecom Argentina Stet – France Telecom in the second quarter worth $346,000.

Telecom Argentina SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services. The company offers mobile telecommunications services, including voice communications, high-speed mobile Internet content and applications download, online streaming, and other services; and sells mobile communication devices, such as handsets, Modems MiFi and wingles, and smart watches.

