Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) Sees Large Volume Increase – What’s Next?

Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDNY – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 97,968 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 152% from the previous session’s volume of 38,877 shares.The stock last traded at $81.03 and had previously closed at $82.35.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Givaudan from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Barclays raised shares of Givaudan from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Givaudan presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.
Givaudan SA manufactures, supplies, and sells fragrance, beauty, taste, and wellbeing products to the consumer goods industry. The company operates through divisions, Fragrance & Beauty, and Taste & Wellbeing. The Fragrance & Beauty division offers fine fragrances; consumer products, such as personal, home, fabric, and oral care; fragrance ingredients; and active beauty products.
