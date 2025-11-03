Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) Sees Large Volume Increase – What’s Next?

Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDNY – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 97,968 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 152% from the previous session’s volume of 38,877 shares.The stock last traded at $81.03 and had previously closed at $82.35.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Givaudan from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Barclays raised shares of Givaudan from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Givaudan presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Get Givaudan alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Givaudan

Givaudan Stock Performance

About Givaudan

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $84.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.96.

(Get Free Report)

Givaudan SA manufactures, supplies, and sells fragrance, beauty, taste, and wellbeing products to the consumer goods industry. The company operates through divisions, Fragrance & Beauty, and Taste & Wellbeing. The Fragrance & Beauty division offers fine fragrances; consumer products, such as personal, home, fabric, and oral care; fragrance ingredients; and active beauty products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Givaudan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Givaudan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.