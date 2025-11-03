Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Upgraded to Buy (B-) at Weiss Ratings

Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) from a hold (c+) rating to a buy (b-) rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning,Weiss Ratings reports.

MU has been the topic of several other reports. New Street Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Wolfe Research increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.79.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Micron Technology

Micron Technology Stock Up 5.8%

MU stock traded up $13.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $236.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,930,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,216,021. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $169.83 and its 200-day moving average is $128.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Micron Technology has a 12 month low of $61.54 and a 12 month high of $237.62. The company has a market cap of $265.83 billion, a PE ratio of 31.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.56.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 23rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.86. The company had revenue of $11.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.05 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 22.84%.Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. Micron Technology has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.600-3.900 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Micron Technology will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 3rd were issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 3rd. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.06%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 15,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.04, for a total transaction of $2,460,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 131,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,584,383.20. This trade represents a 10.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.72, for a total value of $4,966,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 446,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,568,696.16. This represents a 4.80% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 271,256 shares of company stock worth $53,931,979. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Micron Technology

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 79.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 199 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 225.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 221 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Howard Hughes Medical Institute acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 13,250.0% in the second quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 267 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.