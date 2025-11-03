Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 5.500-5.500 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 5.450. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.1 billion-$3.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.1 billion.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KTB has been the subject of several research reports. Wall Street Zen raised Kontoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. BTIG Research started coverage on Kontoor Brands in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Kontoor Brands from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Baird R W raised Kontoor Brands to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on Kontoor Brands in a research report on Friday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.71.

Kontoor Brands Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of NYSE KTB opened at $81.12 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 18.11, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $80.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.35. Kontoor Brands has a 52-week low of $50.00 and a 52-week high of $96.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $853.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $879.10 million. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 68.76% and a net margin of 9.48%.The business’s revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. Kontoor Brands has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.500-5.500 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kontoor Brands will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kontoor Brands Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 8th. This is a boost from Kontoor Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.43%.

Institutional Trading of Kontoor Brands

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KTB. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 29.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 105,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,793,000 after buying an additional 23,880 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 49.3% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 14,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 4,836 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 250.8% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 9,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 6,712 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 4.6% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 32,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Kontoor Brands by 222.5% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 156,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,026,000 after purchasing an additional 107,855 shares during the period. 93.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kontoor Brands

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, produces, procures, markets, distributes, and licenses denim, apparel, footwear, and accessories, primarily under the Wrangler and Lee brands. The company operates through two segments: Wrangler and Lee. It licenses and sells apparel under the Rock & Republic brand name.

Featured Articles

