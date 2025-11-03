Avadel Pharmaceuticals (AVDL) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: AVDL) recently:

10/28/2025 – Avadel Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG to a “neutral” rating.

10/28/2025 – Avadel Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock.

10/25/2025 – Avadel Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

10/23/2025 – Avadel Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Leerink Partnrs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/23/2025 – Avadel Pharmaceuticals had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Leerink Partners. They now have a $18.50 price target on the stock.

10/23/2025 – Avadel Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at HC Wainwright from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock.

10/22/2025 – Avadel Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/22/2025 – Avadel Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Lifesci Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/22/2025 – Avadel Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Craig Hallum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/22/2025 – Avadel Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $22.00.

10/22/2025 – Avadel Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/8/2025 – Avadel Pharmaceuticals had its “sell (e+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

10/7/2025 – Avadel Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/28/2025 – Avadel Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

9/27/2025 – Avadel Pharmaceuticals had its “sell (e+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

9/20/2025 – Avadel Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

9/5/2025 – Avadel Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $24.00 to $36.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. Its lead product candidate is LUMRYZ, a formulation of sodium oxybate, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness or cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy. The company was formerly known as Flamel Technologies SA and changed its name to Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc in January 2017.

